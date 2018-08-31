Teenagers ‘throwing items’ from roof of Sheffield multi-storey car park

Teenagers are standing on ledges and throwing items from the roof of a Sheffield multi-storey car park, police say.

The Sheffield central team have today received reports of youngsters putting themselves and others in danger at the Q Park building in St Paul’s Square.

Officers said that while such behaviour may seem to those involved like ‘fun and games’, it is in reality ‘dangerous and unacceptable’.

They said that they were working with those operating the car park to address the situation but warned parents to speak to their children about the dangers of such activity.

They added that there is CCTV in the area anyone who can be identified is likely to receive a visit from officers and could end up with a criminal record if they commit offences.