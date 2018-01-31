Teenagers raped woman after breaking into her Sheffield home

Two teenagers who raped a young woman after breaking into her Sheffield home have been jailed for more than 25 years.

Aquib Ahmed, aged 18, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, broke into a house in the Fir Vale area last March looking for drugs and threatening the occupants, a man and his daughter.

After realising they had targeted the 'wrong' house, they returned three days later on April 1 and subjected the young woman, in her 20s, to a horrendous ordeal, raping her numerous times and threatening her father.

Ahmed, of Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, and the 16-year-old, from Grimesthorpe, both admitted two counts of rape and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They were sentenced today at Sheffield Crown, with Ahmed jailed for 20 years and the younger defendant being locked up for six years.

Detective Constable David Devey, the investigating officer, said: "On March 27, Ahmed and another boy, who was just 15 at the time, burst into the home of a man and his daughter, threatening them with a handgun.

"They had been looking for drugs and money but quickly left after they realised they had targeted the wrong house and the occupant and his daughter had no connection to drugs or any kind of criminality at all.

"Three days later, they returned to the house, purely for their own sexual gratification, where they threatened the man and his daughter at gunpoint before they each raped the young woman repeatedly.

"Ahmed told the man and his daughter he’d kill them both if they reported what happened to police. Thankfully we were able to quickly identify both offenders through information from the local community, CCTV work and extensive forensic and DNA evidence, which led to their arrest."

T/Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick, who led the investigation added: "The victims quite rightly viewed their home as a safe place, where they could relax and spend time with each other.

"Both offenders have selfishly destroyed this, subjecting them both, and especially the woman, to what can only be described as a disgusting, heartless attack.

"The woman has shown immense bravery throughout the entire investigative process and I’d like to praise the strength she has shown after being subjected to this horrendous ordeal.

"The prosecution described the pair as a twisted tag team, who have shown little to no remorse for what they did, which has ultimately shattered the innocent world of a father and daughter.

"I’m in no doubt that both offenders absolutely deserve today’s sentences and can only hope that father and daughter can continue moving forward with their lives knowing that these abhorrent, cruel, boys are behind bars where they belong."