Teenagers hunted over robbery outside Sheffield shop

Two teenagers are being hunted over a robbery outside a shop in Sheffield.

They struck outside the All Nations Food Store on Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor, at 10.30pm on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said they approached a man and punched him, causing him to drop a bag of shopping and his mobile phone.

The crooks grabbed the phone and fled.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.