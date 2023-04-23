A 14-year-old boy had to be rescued after sustaining an injury at Greno Woods, in Grenoside, this afternoon (Sunday, April 23). Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said their team’s assistance was requested by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 12.58pm after receiving a report that a young boy had fallen off his mountain bike.

The teenager was treated at the scene for a suspected lower leg injury by the team's doctor and he was administered pain relief. The boy was then placed into a casualty bag and onto a stretcher ready to be carried off to the waiting ambulance, who took over his care. Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish the boy a full and speedy recovery.”