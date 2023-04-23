News you can trust since 1887
Teenager taken to hospital after emergency services called to Sheffield's Greno Woods nature reserve

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital by ambulance after he was injured at a popular Sheffield nature reserve.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 17:49 BST

A 14-year-old boy had to be rescued after sustaining an injury at Greno Woods, in Grenoside, this afternoon (Sunday, April 23). Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said their team’s assistance was requested by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 12.58pm after receiving a report that a young boy had fallen off his mountain bike.

The teenager was treated at the scene for a suspected lower leg injury by the team's doctor and he was administered pain relief. The boy was then placed into a casualty bag and onto a stretcher ready to be carried off to the waiting ambulance, who took over his care. Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish the boy a full and speedy recovery.”

For more about Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team’s work and to donate to their service, visit: https://www.facebook.com/WoodheadMountainRescueTeam.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service took a 14-year-old to hospital after he was injured in Greno Woods in Grenoside, Sheffield. Picture: Woodhead Mountain Rescue TeamYorkshire Ambulance Service took a 14-year-old to hospital after he was injured in Greno Woods in Grenoside, Sheffield. Picture: Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team
A 14-year-old boy required medical assistance after he fell off his mountain bike in Greno Woods in Grenoside, Sheffield. Picture: Woodhead Mountain Rescue TeamA 14-year-old boy required medical assistance after he fell off his mountain bike in Greno Woods in Grenoside, Sheffield. Picture: Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team
