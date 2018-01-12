Teenager stabbed while walking girlfriend home in Doncaster

A teenager was stabbed during an ambush as he walked his girlfriend home in Doncaster.

Kyle Taylor, aged 17 and his girlfriend, 16, were walking along Thirlwall Avenue, Conisbrough, when a group of youths started shouting and throwing things at him.

He said the yobs started following him before a car pulled up alongside and three men wearing balaclavas jumped out and began punching him.

Student Kyle, from Wath, Rotherham, said he was pushed over a wall during the attack and stabbed in the back of his leg before the attackers drove off in their silver Ford Fiesta.

Nothing was stolen during the attack and Kyle said he did not recognise any of those involved.

The incident is being investigated by South Yorkshire Police.

Kyle, who required hospital treatment for the stab wound, said he wants his attackers caught.

He said: "The first thing that happened was that some kids started shouting and throwing things at me.

"They said they were ringing someone to beat me up.

"We walked off but they followed us and then three men in a silver Ford Fiesta jumped out. They had balaclavas on and started punching me.

"They got me over a wall and stabbed me in the back of my leg. I didn't realise at first until they drove off and I felt the blood."

He said he was lucky not to have been seriously injured.

"I went to hospital for the wound to be cleaned up and they put some strip stitches on. It's lucky it wasn't more serious," he said.

"Whoever did this needs caught because if they can do this to me what else might they do?"

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 6.50pm on Monday, officers responded to reports a teenager had been injured.

"A 17-year-old boy suffered a stab wound in the incident and was taken to hospital to receive treatment. His injuries are not serious.

"Officers are currently investigating."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote incident 803 of January 8.