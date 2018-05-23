Teenager stabbed to death on Sheffield estate

A murder probe is under way after a teenager was stabbed to death on a Sheffield estate.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in a block of flats on Tannery Close, Woodhouse, and a 17-year-old girl and a man, 22, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Emergency services were alerted to the stabbing at 11.10pm yesterday and the victim was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of this morning.

He has not yet been formally identified but his family has been notified of the incident.

A huge police cordon is in place around the crime scene while detectives piece together exactly what happened.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Detectives have launched a murder inquiry following the death of a 19-year-old man in Sheffield.

"At 11.10pm last night, emergency services were called to a block of flats in Tannery Close, Woodhouse following a report that a man had been stabbed.

"The 19-year-old man was taken to hospital but died in the early hours of this morning. While formal identification has not yet taken place, his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers."

She added: "A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man have been arrested in connection to the man’s death, on suspicion of murder. They currently remain in police custody.

"At this time there are a number of cordons in place in the area, as detectives work to gather evidence and establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,030 of May 22.