Teenager stabbed on Sheffield estate

A teenager was stabbed in another knife attack on Sheffield’s streets.

The 18-year-old was stabbed in his lower body on Winn Grove on the Winn Gardens estate, Middlewood, just before 6pm on Wednesday.

Winn Grove, Sheffield

Details have only been released by South Yorkshire Police this morning.

The injured teen suffered one stab wound in the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

Two men, aged 18 and 23, were quizzed after being arrested on suspicion of assault.

They have both been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 671 of September 12.