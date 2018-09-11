Teenager ‘stabbed in chest’ at Corporation nightclub in Sheffield

An 18-year-old man is reportedly in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed at a Sheffield nightclub.

Police were called to Corporation on Milton Street, in the city centre, at around 1.30 last night, it is understood.

Reports suggest the man was stabbed in the chest.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and is awaiting a response.

We will attempt to bring you more details as we get them.