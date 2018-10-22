Teenager remains in hospital after double stabbing in Sheffield

A teenager seriously injured in a stabbing in Sheffield remains in hospital this morning.

Detectives are investigating a double stabbing in Sheffield

The 18-year-old was one of two teens treated for knife wounds in Sheffield on Saturday night, with detectives believing that they were both injured in the same incident.

Police officers were at hospital with a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in Stannington Road, Stannington, when the 18-year-old arrived for treatment for a serious arm injury.

The younger was treated for knife wounds to his back and leg but was later discharged from hospital.

He was then arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The older teen remains in hospital this morning while detectives investigate.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,093 of October 20 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.



