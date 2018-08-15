Teenager remains in custody over attempt to kill Sheffield man

A teenager remains in police custody this afternoon over the attempted murder of a Sheffield man.

The 18-year-old suspect is being held on suspicion of attempted murder after a 21-year-old was stabbed in Langsett Close, Langsett, just before 6.45pm yesterday.

The victim was stabbed three times in his chest and underwent emergency surgery at the Northern General Hospital, where he remains today.

He is in intensive care in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a 'targeted' attack but possible motives have not yet been disclosed.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident 827 of 14 August 2018 when passing on information.