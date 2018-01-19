Teenager released as probe into Sheffield shooting continues

A teenager arrested after shots were reportedly fired towards a Sheffield home has been released under investigation.

Detectives are continuing to probe the alleged shooting which happened outside a property in the Dyche Lane area of Jordanthorpe, near the border with Batemoor, on Monday afternoon.

They issued a fresh appeal today for information from the local community, urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about those involved to get in touch.

Reports at the time suggested three shots were fired outside a property near the junction with Batemoor Road at around 3.30pm.

Police said no injuries had been reported and no evidence of any damage or casings had been found at the site.

An 18-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of possessing a firearm had been released under investigation.

Police are also investigating two other alleged shootings which were reported on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the alleged shooting on Monday is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 541 of January 15. You can also ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.