A teenager was left needing emergency surgery at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on a brain tumour after complaining of a headache following football practice.

Callum’s parents said he began acting out of character and struggling to speak after feeling unwell after training and decided to take him to A&E.

Callum at Sheffield Children's Hospital

However, they were left shocked when a CT scan revealed fluid and growths on Callum’s brain before he was admitted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for emergency surgery.

Doctors found that Callum, 13, had a tumour, cyst and fluid on his brain with doctors performed emergency surgery to remove the fluid.

Callum was kept on a drain for a number of days before being admitted for a second surgery.

However, the teenager was finally discharged from hospital on Thursday and his dad said it has been an ‘emotional rollercoaster’ for the Cleethorpes family.

He said: “From what could’ve happened, we didn’t know if he was going to make it.

“The staff were always there and kept us all up to date. Everyone from the nurses to doctors and surgeons were amazing. Professor Dimitri comes around to see us all the time, surgeons Mr Ushewokunze and Mr Sinha too.”

Callums’s mum said: “The drive over behind the ambulance felt like the longest journey.

“We can’t praise the staff enough, they’ve been amazing. There aren’t enough words.”

Specialists will be continuing to investigate Callum’s case, including analysing the results of his biopsy, to see if he will need further surgery in the future and to continue his treatment plan.