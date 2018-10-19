Teenager missing for a week could be in Sheffield

Concern is growing for the welfare of a teenage boy who has been missing for a week and could be in Sheffield.

Saleh Mordi, aged 16, was reported missing after he failed to return to his Leeds home on October 12.

Saleh Mordi.

West Yorkshire Police said it is believed he could now be in Sheffield.

In a statement, the force said: “He’s described as a black male, 6ft, medium build, brown eyes, he was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, black trousers and grey trainers.

“There haven’t been any sightings of Salah since the 13 of October and police and his family are concerned with his welfare.

“Anyone who has any information about Salah is asked to call police on 101 or use the live chat facility online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk quoting log 13 of 12 October.”