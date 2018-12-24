Teenager is fined after police catch her with cannabis

A teenager has been ordered to pay £195 in a fine, costs and a victim surcharge after she was caught by police with cannabis.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Autumn Mary Shearman, 18, of Middlecroft Road, Staveley, was found with the class B drug when she was searched at Ripley police station’s custody suite.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “She was found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis worth £10 and she said she bought it for £5 and had smoked drugs that day.”

Shearman pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis on October 8 and admitted committing the offence while she is still subject to a two-year conditional discharge which had been imposed for assault by beating.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said it had been a very small amount of cannabis and the defendant has been working hard to turn her life around.

He added that Shearman is very proud of the job she has and she has been enjoying boxing because it helps her with other issues.

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Shearman £80 on December 11 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.