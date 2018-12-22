Teenager, 16, attacked on train in Sheffield

A 16-year-old boy has been assaulted on a train from Sheffield to Barnsley.

British Transport Police officers are appealing for information about the attack which took place between the boy and a group of male passengers between Meadowhall and Chapeltown at around 2.20pm on Saturday, November 10.

Chapeltown Station

The boy was hit in the face and suffered facial injuries.

Officers would like to speak to any witnesses.

Witnesses should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 319 of 10/11/18.