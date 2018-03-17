Teenager, 14, to appear in court following knifepoint robberies on busy Sheffield road

Have your say

A 14-year-old boy has been charged following a series of knifepoint robberies on one of Sheffield's busiest streets.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon following a number of incidents on Ecclesall Road.

Solaiman Ilyas, 33, of Upper Allen Street, has also been charged with robbery.

Meanwhile, Ryan Haddington, 28, of Sharrow Lane, Sheffield, has been charged with commercial robbery in relation to a number of offences in Sheffield between February 6 and March 14.

The two men, and the boy, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court this morning.