Teenage Sheffield Wednesday fan raises £2,700 towards Man with a Pram’s fundraising

He might have ended up on the losing side but Sheffield Wednesday fan William Hunter was certainly a winner after a charity football match he organised raised thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support.

William, 16, of Whiston, Rotherham, raised £2,700 by hosting the game at non-league side Maltby Main FC’s Muglet Lane stadium on Friday.

The teams are given a team talk

Terry Curran, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday and United, took charge of one of the teams while former Rotherham United defender John Breckin was in the opposite dugout.

William said: “I wanted to sort out a football game for my friends this half-term so I thought: ‘Why not try and do it for a good cause?’ “It was literally just going to be a game and that was it but I’ve had a great response.

"It was brilliant. We got about 150 people there and raised about £400 but all together we are looking at about £2,700 and my original target was only £500."

William Hunter, pictured with former Rotherham United defender John Breckin.

William also held a non-uniform day at Oakwood High School, where he is a Year 11 pupil, pulled in more than £1,000.

William, who is in Year 11, said: “One of my best friend’s dad has got cancer and they get a lot of support from Macmillan Cancer Support so I just wanted to help them.

“It was just a good night and it was actually a good game as well. It was the last kick of the game that won it."

John Burkhill celebrated his 80th birthday in January. Picture: Scott Merrylees

William will donate the money he has raised to legendary Sheffield fundraiser John Burkhill.

The Man with a Pram has competed in more than 1,000 charity races and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

He is also a familiar face across Sheffield with his pram and even took out for a walk on Christmas Day.

The game was played at Maltby Main FC's Muglet Lane stadium.

William said: “I have spoken to him a few times at Wednesday matches and I just think what he is doing is amazing.

“I don’t think it's appreciated as much as it should be so I want to be person that does that.”

John said it was ‘fantastic’ how much William and his friends had raised and added he was confident of reaching the £1 million mark this year.

For more information or to donate to William’s appeal visit https://www.gofundme.com/6ukw84g.

Or for more information on John’s fundraising efforts or to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/madwalker.