Teenage murder suspect bailed after boy stabbed to death in Sheffield street

A teenager arrested on suspicion of the murder of a Sheffield boy has been released on bail.

The 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the death of Samuel Baker, 15, who was stabbed to death in on Lowedges Road, Lowedges, on May 24.

Samuel was taken to hospital at around 7.50pm but died as a result of stab wounds to the chest an hour later.

Another 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder and will appear in court later this year.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 829 of May 24

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.