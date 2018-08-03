Teenage girl found safe after being reported missing in Sheffield

A teenage girl reported missing in Sheffield has been found safe and well in Liverpool

Morgan Foster, aged 14, who is originally from Liverpool, had been staying in Sheffield temporarily when she went missing.

She vanished after she was last seen in the Beighton area at 10.30pm on Thursday, July 26.

At that time it was suspected that she may have gone to a hotel in Sheffield city centre but she was not traced and yesterday the investigation was handed over to Merseyside Police as officers believed she may have travelled there.

She was found yesterday afternoon.