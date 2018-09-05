Teenage girl fighting for life after Rotherham crash

A teenage girl is fighting for life after a collision in Rotherham.

The 17-year-old suffered life threatening injuries after the motorcycle she was riding crashed with a metal bike prevention gate on parkland near to Bushfield Road, Wath-Upon-Dearne.

South Yorkshire Police said the girl sustained injuries to her head and back in the collision, which happened at 2.25pm on Saturday, September 1.

She is in hospital in a serious condition.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 588 of September 1.