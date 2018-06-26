Teenage boys seriously injured in collision in Barnsley

Two teenage boys were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision in Barnsley.

The boys, aged 16 and 17, were in a blue Peugeot 206 which was involved in a crash with a silver Mercedes Vito minibus on the Dearne Valley Parkway just before 6.10pm on Saturday, June, 16.

The smash occurred between the Wath Road traffic island and Cathill, Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said the 17-year-old boy was driving the car involved.

The minibus driver - a 60-year-old man - sustained minor injuries along with three passengers.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation is ongoing into the collision and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen it or was driving in the area at the time."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 739 of June 16.