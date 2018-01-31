Teenage boys in court over damage to cars in Rotherham

Three teenage boys have appeared in court over criminal damage caused to vehicles in two Rotherham villages.

The boys, two aged 17 and one aged 14 and all from Aston, were found guilty of incidents in Swallownest and Aston during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

One of the 17-year-olds, charged with assault and causing criminal damage to a vehicle, was given a conditional discharge for two years, made the subject of a restraining order and ordered to pay £50 compensation for each offence.

The other 17-year-old and the 14-year-old, who were both charged with causing criminal damage to a vehicle, were give restraining orders and ordered to pay £50 compensation to their victims.

The 14-year-old was also given a youth rehabilitation order.

Inspector Caroline Bakewell said: "These court outcomes are thanks to the victim coming forward and having confidence in the police to take positive action. “

"We hope that by putting intervention measures in place that it will change the attitudes of the young people involved and encourage them away from further criminal behaviour.

"We will continue our work in the area to offer reassurance to the community and prosecute anyone committing crime or antisocial behaviour."