Teenage boys hunted over robbery in Sheffield

A police search is underway for a group of teenage boys wanted over a robbery in a house in Sheffield

They called at a property on Woolley Wood Road, Shiregreen, and threatened the occupier, who, in fear, handed over a quantity of cigarettes to the gang.

South Yorkshire Police said the boys then left the house without the incident escalating.

It was reported to the force at around 7.50pm on Monday.

A spokesman said: "Four white teenage male offenders attended an address on Woolley Wood Road.

"They threatened the occupier who in fear gave the offenders a quantity of cigarettes.

"Seemingly happy with this haul, they left."

Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.