Teenage boy missing from Doncaster for over a week

A teenage boy from Doncaster has been missing from home for over a week, it has been revealed.

Riley Reside, aged 15, left his home in the Denaby Main area of Doncaster on Sunday, February 18 and was reported missing the following day, but returned briefly at around 10.25pm on Wednesday, February 21 before leaving again.

Riley, who is originally from Rotherham, is understood to have contacted a friend on Wednesday, February 28 but has not been seen now for over a week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Riley’s wellbeing and are urging anyone who holds information about his whereabouts to make contact.

"Riley is from the Rotherham area and may well have travelled there."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 8 of February 19.