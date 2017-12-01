Teenage boy hit by car on Sheffield road where girl died

A teenage boy was struck by a car on the same Sheffield road where a girl died.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to Normanton Hill, Intake, at around 5.40pm yesterday following a report of a collision.

They found that a Subaru Impreza and a teenage boy had been involved in a collision near to the junction with Hollybank Road.

The pedestrian escaped with minor injuries.

It happened on the road where 14-year-old Jasmyn Chan died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in May 2014.

Jasmyn, known as Jazzy, saved the life of her 12-year-old friend by pushing her out of the way of the a car as it came hurtling towards them as they crossed the road.

Naseeb Ellahi, formerly of St Ronan’s Road, Sharrow, was travelling at a minimum speed of 61mph when he ploughed into the girls.

He then sped off to avoid detection and remained on the run for five days before handing himself in.

Ellahi admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of the collision, failing to report the collision, causing death while having no insurance and causing death while having no licence.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that Ellahi had snorted two lines of cocaine on the day of the collision.

He was jailed for seven and a half years.

A pedestrian crossing on the busy road was installed in October 2015 following a petition signed by thousands of residents.