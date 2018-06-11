Teenage boy charged over police car damage in Sheffield

A teenage boy has been charged over a vandalism attack on a police car in Sheffield.
The 17-year-old was arrested over an incident in Broomhall over the weekend.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Not only was the police car windscreen hit with household bricks causing significant damage, the community lost their neighbourhood officers on patrol."