Teenage boy charged over police car damage in Sheffield

A teenage boy has been charged over a vandalism attack on a police car in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old was arrested over an incident in Broomhall over the weekend.

REVEALED: Sheffield’s worst crime hotspots

POLICE: Boy, 7, rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Sheffield

CRIME:Woman arrested over attempted murder bailed by Doncaster detectives

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Not only was the police car windscreen hit with household bricks causing significant damage, the community lost their neighbourhood officers on patrol."