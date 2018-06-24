Teenage boy arrested over murder of Sheffield massage parlour boss

Have your say

Detectives investigating the death of a Sheffield massage parlour boss have arrested a 16-year-old boy.

Jill Hibberd, 73, was found deceased at her home on Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell at around 7.45am on Thursday, May 31.

A post-mortem examination concluded she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Yesterday (Saturday, June 23), officers arrested a 16-year-old boy from Barnsley on suspicion of assisting an offender, theft and handling stolen goods.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

On Tuesday, June 12, officers arrested a 31-year-old woman from Wombwell on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has since been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man was also arrested earlier this month, on suspicion of murder, burglary and theft and released under investigation.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, was charged with murder and burglary on Sunday, 4 June.

He remains in custody to reappear at Sheffield Crown Court later this month.