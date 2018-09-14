Teenage boy, 16, injured in drive-by shooting in Sheffield

A teenage boy, aged 16, is in hospital this morning after a drive-by shooting in Sheffield.

The boy was shot in his hand and thigh Manor Oaks Place, Wybourn, at 10.10pm yesterday.

A police cordon on Manor Oaks Road, Wybourn

He was walking along the road when a motorbike pulled up next to him followed by a red car.

CRIME: Teenager stabbed on Sheffield estate

READ MORE: Police guard house where Sheffield man, 85, was stabbed to death

COURT: Prison officer due in court accused of smuggling drugs into Doncaster jail

It is reported that a passenger got out of the car and fired a gun at the victim before getting back inside and driving off from the scene.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition this morning.

His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Detective Inspector Jamie Henderson said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation but we do believe that this was a targeted incident.

"We also believe that it is not linked to any other reported incidents.”

A police cordon is in place at either end of the street with officers guarding the crime scene.

Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries to find local residents who may have witnesses the gun attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.