Teenage boy, 15, charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Sheffield

A teenager boy has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Sheffield.

A 24-year-old woman was injured after an altercation on Gibbons Drive, in Gleadless, at around 12.05am on Sunday.

Detectives investigating the stabbing have today charged a 15 year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, with attempted murder.

The youth also faces a charge of possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded to custody.

A 27-year-old man who was also arrested shortly has been released without charge.

The injured woman remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.