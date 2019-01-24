Teenage boy, 13, found safe after vanishing in Sheffield

Have your say

A boy, aged 13, who vanished in Sheffield has been found safe and well this morning.

Tyler Proud disappeared in the London Road area of Sheffield on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Proud

There were concerns for his safety because Tyler is not originally from Sheffield and is unfamiliar with the city.

South Yorkshire Police revealed today that he was found safe and well in West Yorkshire.