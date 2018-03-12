Teenage apprentice injured in nasty fall from scaffolding in South Yorkshire

A teenage apprentice broke a wrist and fractured a cheekbone when he fell from scaffolding while working for a South Yorkshire firm.

The 16-year-old was passing roof tiles to a colleague at a site in Rotherham when he caught his foot in a gap between the scaffolding and the loading bay.

He fell backwards under a single rail guard, plummeting around four feet to the ground, on Melton High Street, in Wath-upon-Dearne.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the loading bay edge protection did not include an intermediate guard-rail or toe board.

Bland Scaffolding admitted breaching safety regulations surrounding working at height.

The firm, of Wath Road in Elsecar, Barnsley, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on February 27, when it was fined £100,000 and ordered to pay £918 in costs.

HSE inspector Trisha Elvy commented: "This case highlights the importance of following well known industry guidance to design and erect scaffolding in a safe manner, a fall from this height could have easily been fatal."

The apprentice joiner injured his ribs as well as breaking a wrist and fracturing a cheekbone during the accident on September 6, 2016. He also required 13 stitches for a deep cut above his left eye.