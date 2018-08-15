Teen robbers chased terrified schoolboy and stole bike in Doncaster park

Two teen robbers chased a terrified schoolboy through a Doncaster park in broad daylight before stealing his bike.

The attack happened when two teenagers approached a 13-year-old boy riding his bike in Elmfield Park.

They reportedly threatened the victim and told him to handover his bike, before chasing him across Bennetthorpe and on to Town Field, near to the sports club where they took the bike from him.

Detectives have now released e-fit pictures of the two suspects they are tracing in relation to the incident, which happened on Friday, July 20, at 2.30pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "The victim fell to the floor but did not suffer any injuries.

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you hear or see anything suspicious? Do you recognise the boys in the e-fits?

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 568 of 20 July 2018. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."