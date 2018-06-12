Teen pleads not guilty to murder of Sheffield toddler

A Sheffield teenager accused of murdering a 22-month-old tot denied the charge during a court hearing held today.

Martin Johnson, 19, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Erin Tomkins during the hearing at Sheffield Crown Court.

Martin Johnson, 19, denies murdering Erin Tomkins on May 22 this year

Johnson, of Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley spoke only to enter his plea, and to confirm his personal details.

He is now due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on November 19 this year.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, remanded Johnson into custody until his next court appearance on August 1.

Erin died of severe head injuries Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, May 22, after being taken there for treatment the previous day.