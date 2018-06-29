Teen jailed after abusing police officer in Sheffield city centre

A teenager has been jailed after he threatened and abused a police officer in Sheffield city centre.

Khadar Jama, of no fixed abode, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Thursday and was given an eight-week prison sentence after pleading guilty to a using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of unlawful violence.

Jama was arrested by Broomhall neighbourhood officers, after he had been verbally abusive towards and threatened a PCSO, who was attending to a collapsed man near to the O2 Academy in the city centre on Wednesday.

Sgt Adam Wood said: “Every day our officers and PCSOs work to keep members of the public safe and verbal and physical abuse will not be tolerated in anyway.

“I hope this sends out a clear message that action will be taken and I would like thank all of officers for continued commitment and work to bring offenders to justice and keep our local communities safe.”