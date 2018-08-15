Teen held on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing in Sheffield

A teenager is in police custody today after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Sheffield.

The 18-year-old is being held over a knife attack in an alleyway off Langsett Close, Langsett, which left a 21-year-old man fighting for life.

Langsett Close

DRUGS: Cannabis farm uncovered by police in Sheffield

Emergency services were alerted to the incident just before 6.45pm.

CRIME: Stabbing in Sheffield street was 'targeted' attack - say police

The stabbing victim was rushed to the Northern General Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

POLICE: Pensioner arrested on suspicion of starting blaze in Sheffield apartment

He remains in a serious but stable condition this morning.

Police officers have been drafted in to patrol the streets and carry out enquiries in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident 827 of August 14.