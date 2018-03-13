Teen arsonist jailed for Rotherham Interchange blaze

A teenage arsonist has been put behind bars for starting a blaze that put lives in danger and caused £1.8 million worth of damage at Rotherham Interchange.

The youth set fire to a bus at the town station on May 15 2016 in which crews from four fire stations spent hours tackling the blaze.

It destroyed a bus and damaged part of the interchange.

The boy that started it, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was hauled before the courts and pleaded guilty to arson with reckless intent to endanger life.

Aged 15 at the time of the offence and now aged 17, he was handed a three year custodial sentence life at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, March 13.

After the hearing, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue warned arsonists that they will be caught.

Fire investigator Simon Rodgers said: “This incident is further proof that people who start fires do get caught and do get convicted.

"Starting fires is reckless, can cause huge damage and distress to the local community and can cost lives.

"We work closely with our police partners to investigate deliberate fires and thank them for their perseverance in bringing about this conviction.”

If you know of someone starting fires in your area, you can report it to South Yorkshire Police 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.