Teen arrested after shots reportedly fired at home in Sheffield

A teenager has been arrested after shots were allegedly fired at a home in Sheffield this afternoon.

Police said officers received reports at around 3.30pm today of shots being fired outside a flat in the Dyche Lane area of Jordanthorpe.

The Star had previously been told by members of the public that three shots were fired on Batemoor Road, in Batemoor.

An 18-year-old man from the Jordanthorpe area has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm, and he remains in police custody where he is being questioned.

Police said no reports of any injuries had been received.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who saw or heard anything suspicious has been asked to call 100, quoting incident 541 of January 15.

One member of the public told how parents and children from a nearby school and nursery were among those sent running for cover when shots rang out in the area this afternoon.

He said a black Peugeot had pulled up outside the property and there were three loud bangs, after which it drove away.

Emma Nettleship commented on Facebook: "Absolutely disgusting! There were kids everywhere, from both the primary school and secondary school. The panic was awful, with kids screaming and running all over the place!"

Rachael Archer wrote: "Broad daylight and there's a school nearby. What's it coming to these days?"