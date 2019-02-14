Teen appears at court charged with calling in bomb hoaxes to ‘various student buildings’ in Sheffield 

A 19-year-old man has appeared at court charged with calling in bomb hoaxes to ‘various student buildings’ in Sheffield.

James Klaassen-White was convicted of two counts of carrying out a bomb hoax, by way of communicating false information, at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court last year.

He was due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today , but Judge David Dixon adjourned the hearing until April 16 this year to allow for the preparation of a psychiatric report.

Klaassen-White, of Queensway, Scunthorpe called the bomb hoaxes in to student buildings located in Alma Street, Sheffield city centre on November 28 last year.

As he adjourned the hearing, Judge Dixon told Klaassen-White he wanted to make it clear that ‘all options remain open’ for sentence, and said custody was an option.

“The reports I have read talk of you being an intelligent young man, who may have had issues on and off for years,” said Judge Dixon.

He added: “You are said to have made various bomb threats to various student buildings. You can understand why the courts take this sort of behaviour very seriously.

“The guidance suggests that you should go to jail, and go to jail for some time, or that you need help.

“At the moment, I do not know which one it should be.”

