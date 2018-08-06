TECH TALK: EZVIZ Mini O Plus, 1080p WiFi Smart Home Security Camera

If you're wanting a handy little security camera that doesn't require climbing a ladder to install or trolling through hours of CCTV footage to find what you're looking for, this is it.

The EZVIZ Mini O Plus 1080p WiFi Smart Home Security Camera is a small, aesthetically pleasing device which would blend into most rooms.

The camera offers an easy and effective way to keep an eye on your property whilst out at work or on holiday.

It comes with everything needed for initial set up, including a metal mounting plate which is handy as it allows the camera's magnetic base to attach.

I found that the app was easy to use and the instructions to set the camera up were straight forward, it took no more than ten minutes to get mine up and working.

All three cameras in the EZVIZ range feature IFTTT (website and app) integration, wide angle video and audio coverage and real time high definition viewing.

This discreet indoor camera is handy placed on a windowsill at a good height and angle to record the street.

Updates are sent to your phone frequently via the app which is very easy to navigate.

What I found particularly impressive was the picture quality this camera picks up during the night, when your home is most at risk.

Unlike a normal CCTV camera, going through hours of footage after an incident isn't necessary.

It is definitely comforting to know that this camera is not only providing footage of what's going on outside, but notifies you in the moment to allow you to respond.

The only fault I would find with the Mini O Plus is that it is a tad pricey at £59.99 compared to others on the market, however if you're looking for a quality piece of kit to protect your home, this is it.

