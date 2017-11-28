Teachers set to strike for four days at Sheffield primary school

Teachers at a Sheffield school are planning to strike for four days.

The National Education Union has announced staff are due to walk out of Westways Primary School, in Crookes, on Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7 and then for two days the following week on Tuesday, December 12 and Wednesday, December 13.

The union claims staff are unhappy with changes being made at the school since a new executive headteacher was appointed and has refused to rule out further strike action.

Dave Pike, regional officer for the NEU, said: "The National Education Union has been negotiating with management at Westways Primary School since June 2017 around changes to marking and scrutiny policy which are attacking the professionalism of teachers and teaching assistants.

"Now it has been imposed it is making some consider their continued employment at Westways, and is causing serious cases of stress related illness.

“It is shocking that despite attempts from National Education Union representatives locally and regionally to negotiate the school’s management has been unwilling reach any reasonable agreement to maintain decent working conditions. “

Toby Mallinson, joint division secretary for the Sheffield NUT Section of the National Union of Teachers said: “Reluctantly members of the National Education Union have now voted overwhelmingly to take strike action.

“We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience that this will cause parents, and the short term disruption to teaching and learning.

"However, although our dispute is about fair working conditions for the staff team, staff want to work with their leadership to provide a student experience based upon sound educational principles offering a broad and balanced curriculum through inspiring teaching.

“We are keen to reach a negotiated settlement and hope that the local authority will assist with this to support its staff and through them the children under its care.”

Executive headteacher Sam Fearnehough said school leaders are open to further meetings with the NEU to try to avoid strike action.

She said: "Westways has been a school that ‘requires Improvement’ since 2014 and the children, staff and community deserve a ‘good’ school.

"The changes I have brought to the school are already having a positive impact on the quality of teaching and the progress children are making.

"A majority of staff are very happy with the support and training they have received to implement new ways of teaching and the improvements they can see in the quality of children’s learning experiences.

"The governors and I are fully committed to staff wellbeing and have met with the NEU on two occasions already.

"They are aware that we remain open to further meetings and even ACAS conciliation but we are still waiting for a response from the NEU."

A public meeting about the strike action is due to be held at Burton Street Foundation, in Hillsborough, tomorrow at 7pm.