Teachers call off strike action at Sheffield primary school

Teachers have called off a fourth day of strike action at a primary school in Sheffield.

The National Education Union said 'significant progress' has been made in a dispute at Westways Primary School, in Crookes and a fourth day of strike action planned for tomorrow has been called off.

Staff walked out for two days last week and again this morning.

The union said staff are unhappy with changes to policy, workload and management practices which they claim were introduced without consultation by executive headteacher Sam Fearnehough, who was brought in at the end of the last academic year to improve standards following two poor Ofsted reports.

Staff claim this has led increased stress and a drop in morale.

An NEU spokesman said that members have unanimoulsy voted to suspend further strike action so negotiations can take place.

He said: "After significant progress was made on the substance of the dispute in negotiations last night, striking NEU members at Westways School have unanimously voted to suspend further action to allow time for further detailed negotiations to take place.

"In particular, the NEU is very pleased that the principle of a union's right to negotiate on any collective matter of concern to their members is now accepted by leadership at the school.

"The strike planned for Wednesday, December 13 will now not take place."

Mrs Fernehough said last week that the changes have already had a 'positive impact' and that discussions took place with senior leader and teaching staff about a range of improvements.

She added that the 'majority of staff' are happy with the changes and do not support the strike action.