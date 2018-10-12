Teachers and business leaders back Sheffield schools fair funding fight

The fight for fairer funding for Sheffield schools has attracted further support from education and business leaders.

More than 8,000 people have signed online petition launched by The Star and Sheffield Telegraph calling on the Government to redress to funding situation in Sheffield.

Staff at Ballifield Primary School show their support for the funding campaign

Staff at Ballifield Primary School, in Handsworth and company MK Public Relations have backed the campaign.

Managing director of MK Public Relations Caroline Woffenden said: “It is well documented that good education has the power to change a life.

“Yet despite operating in a city that boasts world class universities; hosts worldwide headquarters; attracts international investment, and welcomes millions of visitors every year, Sheffield has the worst funded schools of any core city in the country.

“As a local community it is our business to challenge the government for a fairer deal.”

