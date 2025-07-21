Tapton School Sheffield: Police probe launched into reports 15-year-old boy was attacked by five other boys
South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that officers were called to Tapton School in Crosspool on Friday afternoon (July 18) after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by five other boys.
The incident is said to have taken place at around 12.30pm.
The boy suffered minor injuries in the assault, police said
South Yorkshire Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to you
The force said: “On Friday (18 July) we received reports of an assault at Tapton School in Sheffield.
“It is reported that at 12.30pm, a 15-year-old boy was assaulted by five other boys, suffering minor injuries.”
Tapton School and South Yorkshire Police have not released further details at this stage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.