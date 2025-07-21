A police investigation is underway following reports of an assault involving several teenagers at a Sheffield secondary school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that officers were called to Tapton School in Crosspool on Friday afternoon (July 18) after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly attacked by five other boys.

The incident is said to have taken place at around 12.30pm.

The boy suffered minor injuries in the assault, police said

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The force said: “On Friday (18 July) we received reports of an assault at Tapton School in Sheffield.

“It is reported that at 12.30pm, a 15-year-old boy was assaulted by five other boys, suffering minor injuries.”

Tapton School and South Yorkshire Police have not released further details at this stage.