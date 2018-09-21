Talks ongoing over pay deal amid Sheffield bus network strike fears 

Union representatives and bus bosses are still locked in talks over a pay deal amid concerns that there could be strike action if an agreement cannot be reached.

A staff member at First South Yorkshire’s Olive Grove bus depot in Sheffield said engineers and cleaners had rejected a 2.1 per cent pay rise put to them by the firm.

He claimed union members are set to be balloted for potential strike action if talks fall through, which could cause disruption for services across the city.

The staff member, who did not want to be named, said the action would mean there will be “no-one to refuel, clean or maintain” the buses meaning they “just won’t be able to run.”

Representatives for Unite and First have been locked in talks all week and the union said yesterday that the situation remains the same with both sides hopeful of reaching an agreement.

Unite regional coordinating officer Steve Clark said: “At present, engineers at First Buses in Sheffield are involved in pay negotiations which we hope will reach an amicable conclusion.

“No industrial action ballot is on the horizon at this present time.”

Kevin Belfield, managing director at First South Yorkshire, said: “We are actively continuing negotiations with Unite the Union and we have not received any notification of a ballot for industrial action.”