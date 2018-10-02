Talented’ Rotherham teacher found dead just weeks after ‘annoying’ letter found her unfit to work

A 'talented' Rotherham teacher was found dead in her home by her husband just weeks after being deemed unfit to work.

Chelsey Peart, who worked as a textiles teacher at Rawmarsh Community School, died on April 11 at the age of 27.

An inquest at Doncaster Coroner's Court heard she was found hanging by her husband Mark Peart.

Mr Peart, a firefighter, attempted CPR until paramedics arrived but Chelsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, which was read to the court by coroner's officer David Copley, Mr Peart said he was working a day shift at Manvers Fire Station on April 11.

He said: "I arrived home at about 7.05pm and the house was in darkness.

“I discovered Chelsey hanging from a rope around her neck."

Mr Peart said he cut the rope and laid Chelsey on the floor and began performing CPR but she died as a result of the suspension.

The inquest heard how Chelsey, who also ran a textiles business, was signed off work by her GP Dr Biing Hen on a number of occasions dating back to November 2017.

Helen O’Brien, headteacher at Rawmarsh Community School, described Chelsea as a ‘positive role model for students’ and a ‘very, very talented textiles teacher’.

Mrs O’Brien took Chelsey to the hospital on November 9 last year after she told another member of staff she’d had suicidal thoughts on the journey to work.

The court also heard she attempted to take her life in February, information which was not shared with the school.

Then, in March, Dr Hen said Chelsey, of Manor Road, Brampton Bierlow, became ‘annoyed’ by a letter from an occupational therapist which labelled her as ‘emotionally immature’, something her mother, who was present in court, said ‘changed her completely’.

Mrs O’Brien said: “Chelsey disagreed and contested with the occupational health report. I said I would speak to her GP to get a second opinion.

“The door was kept open – at no point was Chelsey told she wouldn’t be able to return to school.”

The court also heard Chelsey had ‘hopes of having a child’ but that she had told a mental health worker that she felt like she was 'stuck in a hamster wheel of everything’.

Assistant coroner for Doncaste, Louise Slater questioned the use of the phrase ‘emotionally immature’ and said it was not a ‘medical diagnosis’.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Mrs Slater said she could not record a conclusion of suicide as she said the evidence she had heard did not prove Chelsey intended to take her own life.

Recording the vedict, she added: “Chelsey was a good teacher.

“She was liked and respected by her peers, certainly the management and​​​, although not here, I suspect the pupils as well and probably their parents.

”But it would appear from the evidence that Chelsey found it difficult to accept that she was actually quite good at what she did.

“She was always striving to be better and perhaps she was a bit of a perfectionist.”

Mrs Slater said Chelsey ‘seemed to be worried about letting those around her around down’ but added that her family were the ‘most supportive of her’.

She added: “It’s clear, not just from the evidence in court but also the documents before me, where she is repeatedly going back to this report from the occupational assesssment and I have no doubt that it had a very detrimental effect on Chelsey’s wellbeing.”

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.