TAKEAWAY REVIEW: What's the catch at top Sheffield chippy?

Today’s news, tomorrow’s fish and chip paper is a phrase usually uttered with some scorn, but what nobler future could lie in store than to swaddle this British classic?

At Ocean Fish Bar, the catch of the day doesn’t come wrapped in The Star, but by keeping things simple they deliver a treat.

Haddock and cod are the only options and I plump for the former, which with large chips and mushy peas comes to a very reasonable £6.90.

The batter is not the crispest, sticking frustratingly to the wrapper in places, but the fish itself is fresh, flaky and flavoursome - any chippy’s holy trinity.

Generous portions, chunky chips and a creamy helping of guilt-relieving peas make this a winner.

* Ocean Fish Bar, 57 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield S8 0R

RATINGS

FOOD: 4

SERVICE: 5

VALUE: 5