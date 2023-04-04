News you can trust since 1887
Take to the greens and support St Luke’s Golf Day 2023

Aim for a hole in one as St Luke’s Hospice takes to the greens for its annual Golf Day.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST
Sign up and tee off with the St Luke's Golf Day 2023
Sign up and tee off with the St Luke's Golf Day 2023

The popular sporting challenge, organised in conjunction with the Rotary Club of Sheffield, will be held at Abbeydale Golf Club on Friday, June 9, with the support of headline sponsor Bruce & Butler.

Open to teams of four players – from scratch to 24 handicap golfers – the day costs £275 per team of four and includes a two-course dinner and prizes.

“We are delighted to be returning to the greens, celebrating the 26th anniversary of our Golf Day,” said St Luke’s Senior Fundraising Manager Matt Sheridan.

“Our special thanks to Bruce & Butler for once again being our headline sponsor - their director, Matt Bruce, is a long-term St Luke’s supporter and also a keen Golf Day participant so this is a perfect event for them to be supporting.

“Interest is, as ever, already high but we do still have places available so please do get in touch as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment.”

To register or for more information email [email protected], call Gemma Lancaster on 0114 235 7590 or email [email protected]

