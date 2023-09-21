Utilita Arena Sheffield sent fans into overdrive by sharing a photo of the band's logo being projected onto the venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Take That appear to be heading to Sheffield as part of a widely anticipated UK stadium tour.

Take That are expected to visit Utilita Arena Sheffield as part of a soon to be announced UK tour, after the band's logo was projected onto the side of the venue. Photo: Utilita Arena Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Utilita Arena Sheffield sent fans into overdrive today, Thursday, September 21, by sharing a photo of the band's logo being projected onto the venue.

When are Take That expected to tour UK, including Sheffield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The image was accompanied only by a googly eyes emoji but within an hour had generated well over 100 comments from fans excited to see them back in the Steel City.

Utilita Arena Sheffield was one of many stadiums around the UK which had the Take That logo projected on them, with the others including London's O2 Arena, Ashton Gate in Bristol and Co-Op Live in Manchester, which is yet to open.

Take That are expected to begin the tour in summer 2024, though an announcement has yet to be made.

The pop group last went on the road in 2019 for their Greatest Hits Live Tour, which included dates at what was then the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield.

What have Gary Barlow and his bandmates said about a new UK tour?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed together at the King's coronation concert. They are reportedly due to appear on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show, with 'exciting announcements' on the way.

Gary Barlow shared photos of the stadiums lit up with the Take That logo on his Instagram story this week, adding to the speculation, and some fans believe a new album could also be on the way.

Reacting to the post by Utilita Arena Sheffield, one fan wrote 'super, super excited', another said 'this is the one we’ve been waiting for' and a third speculated 'new album and extended tour next year'.