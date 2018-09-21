Take That are to perform in Sheffield as part of a new stadium and arena tour it has been announced this morning.

ANNIVERSARY: Take That to reform and release new music for 30th anniversary tour

The band will kick off the tour at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield next April as part of a 30 year anniversary celebration.

MUSIC: This was Arctic Monkeys’ setlist at Sheffield Arena last night

To celebrate their milestone, the band has this morning announced a massive UK arena and stadium tour on which they they will perform their greatest hits from over the years.

READ MORE: Arctic Monkeys ‘fan village’ launched at Sheffield’s Kelham Island

The band will be joined by special guest Rick Astley on the tour, which kicks off in Sheffield on Monday, April 15.

The band will also play there on Tuesday, April 16 before travelling to Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, London, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Southampton, Bristol, Norwich, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.

Take That has also confirmed the release of ‘Odyssey’ - a greatest hits album that takes the listener on a journey through the musical history of one of the UK’s most successful bands of all time.

Ahead of the album release, fans will get a taster of what’s to come when the band release ‘Pray(Odyssey Version)’ today to coincide with their UK tour announcement.

The ‘Odyssey’ album - produced by Stuart Price - features 27 tracks spanning three decades from their 1992 debut ‘Take that and Party’.

The album will also feature a host of special guests as well as three brand new tracks.

The album is peppered with soundbites from their life, building a historical narrative around the songs.

The 2 CD album is a mix of their all-time biggest hits and some ‘reimagined’ versions of Take That classics, with new arrangements and production, with some tracks being rebuilt from scratch.

Take That front man Gary Barlow said: “Some have been reworked, but without spoiling what people loved about them in the first place.

“You’ve got to be respectful, but at the same time, you’ve got to let the ambition of doing something new and refreshed come through as well.”

Gary will be joined on stage on the tour by bandmates Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

Formed as a five piece in 1989, the band split in 1996 following the departure of Robbie Williams.

The remaining four members reunited in 2005 and went on tour in what was deemed one of the greatest comebacks in British music history.

Robbie’s return in 2011 saw the band break the record for the fastest selling album of the 21st century and the fastest selling tour of all time in the UK.

Robbie and Jason Orange then both left, leaving Take That to become a trio.