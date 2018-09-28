Take That announce extra Sheffield dates due to ‘phenomenal demand’

Take That have added two extra dates at Sheffield Arena next year due to ‘phenomenal demand.’

The best-selling band will now play April 12 and 13 in the city in addition to previously announced dates at the FlyDSA Arena on April 15 and 16.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be celebrating their 30th anniversary with a UK wide Greatest Hits tour which will get under way in Sheffield.

To celebrate their milestone, the band have announced a massive UK arena and stadium tour performing all their much loved greatest hits live.

The tour will see Take That play shows in many towns and cities that they have never played before plus they will be joined by special guest Rick Astley.

Due to phenomenal demand Take That have also announced a brand new date at Cardiff Principality Stadium on Saturday 8 June. Extra dates have also been added in Sheffield, Birmingham and Southampton with tickets available now.

Take That have also confirmed the release of ‘Odyssey’ a re-imagined greatest hits album that takes the listener on a journey through the incredible musical history of one of the UK’s most successful bands of all time.

Formed as a five piece in 1989, they enjoyed immediate success with their first two albums charting at No.2 and No.1 respectively.

Third album ‘Nobody Else’ confirmed their global domination, selling over six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries.

The departure of band member Robbie Williams prompted a break up in 1996 and nine years in the wilderness before the other four members reunited for 2005’s The Ultimate Tour.

This sparked one of the greatest comebacks in British music history with Take That going on to release three No.1 albums in just four years.

Robbie’s return for 2011’s ‘Progress’ saw them break the record for the fastest selling album of the 21st century and fastest selling tour of all time in the UK.

Williams’ second departure, along with that of Jason Orange left the remaining three members to release ‘III’ and 2017’s ‘Wonderland’, which were certified platinum and gold respectively.

Ticket prices: Arenas - £55, £70, £85, £99 + booking fees (VIP packages at £199 + booking fees)

Stadiums - £55, £65, £85, £99 + booking fees (VIP packages at £199 + booking fees).